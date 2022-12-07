Austin Butler-starrer 'Elvis' named Best Film at AACTA awards

Canberra, Dec 7 'Elvis', which earlier this week dominated the craft prizes at AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) awards, added four more prizes to kitty, including 'best film' and 'best director' for Baz Luhrmann.

The film also bagged the best lead actor (Austin Butler) and best supporting actress (Olivia DeJonge) awards, 'Variety' reported.

'Elvis' had already won seven previous prizes at Monday night's AACTA Industry awards, which makes its overall tally 11.

'Elvis' also received the AACTA Audience Choice award for best film.

AACTA best lead actress in films award went to Leah Purcell for her directorial debut, 'The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson'.

In television, the Bunya-ABC produced 'Mystery Road: Origin' received an additional three AACTA awards, including best drama series, best lead actor (Mark Coles Smith) and best lead actress (Tuuli Narkle). After receiving four AACTA Industry awards, 'Mystery Road: Origin' leads the TV segment with a total of seven awards.

Netflix-released titles also fared well on the night. Its remake of the much-loved 'Heartbreak High' won best supporting actor in a drama (Thomas Weatherall), while the show also picked up three audience choice awards, including best series.

Netflix's crime drama 'The Stranger' won best supporting actor in film for Sean Harris.

The AACTA award for best mini-series went to courtroom drama 'The Twelve', produced by Warner Bros. It also won best supporting actress in a drama (Brooke Satchwell).

Honorary awards were given to Academy Award winner Catherine Martin, who was paid tributes by her peers and colleagues as she was presented the prestigious Longford Lyell Award. (Martin also previously won best costume design and best production design for 'Elvis' at AACTA's industry awards).

Chris Hemsworth was the night's recipient of the Trailblazer Award which highlights the achievements, abilities, and success of an Australian screen practitioner who inspires others in the industry.

Hemsworth was honoured for his outstanding career as well as his contribution to the Australian screen industry.

On receiving the accolade from AACTA President Russell Crowe, Hemsworth said: "I don't take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and I am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies Down Under with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started."

