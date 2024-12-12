Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new adaptation of 'American Psycho'

Washington [US], December 12 : Actor Austin Butler is set to take on one of the most iconic roles in cinema history.

The actor, known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in 'Elvis' and his upcoming role in 'Dune: Part Two', has been cast as Patrick Bateman, the charming but deadly Wall Street professional-turned-serial killer in the new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial 1991 novel American Psycho, as per People magazine.

This marks a fresh take on the role famously portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2000 film directed by 'Mary Harron'.

The upcoming adaptation, helmed by Luca Guadagnino, is not a remake of the 2000 movie but rather a new interpretation of Ellis' novel.

The project, which will be released by Lionsgate, promises to explore the psychological depth of Bateman's character, a well-dressed, wealthy New York City investment banker whose carefully crafted persona hides a dark, violent secret, as per People magazine.

In the original American Psycho, Bale's portrayal of Bateman became legendary, with the actor playing the character as both a suave, materialistic businessman and a deranged murderer.

Set in 1987, the film delves into the mind of Bateman as he navigates his high-society life while secretly indulging in horrific acts of violence.

Reflecting on his role in the film, Bale once recalled an amusing anecdote from his personal life.

During an interview with People magazine, Bale shared how his wife's grandmother reacted to his role.

"When I first got married, her grandma said, 'So he's an actor?' 'Yeah,' she says. 'Has he done anything? 'Yeah, he did a film, it's called American Psycho,'" Bale remembered, adding, "Sibi's mom hadn't realized quite how many inappropriate moments there might be," he continued. "And then [Sibi's mom] realized that almost the entire film is inappropriate. They got through it in 15 minutes."

For the 20th anniversary of American Psycho in 2020, director Mary Harron, along with Ellis and Bale, participated in an oral history where Harron revealed that Bale's casting almost didn't happen.

She recalled considering Leonardo DiCaprio for the role but ultimately deciding that Bale was the better fit.

"Obviously, I think [Leonardo] DiCaprio's a great actor, but I thought he was wrong for it," Harron explained, adding, "I thought Christian was better for it, and I also thought, and I think my instinct was right on this, [DiCaprio] carried enormous baggage because he had just come off Titanic and I thought you cannot take someone who has a worldwide fanbase of 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls and cast him as Patrick Bateman."

Now, Butler will follow in Bale's footsteps and bring a new interpretation of Bateman to the screen. While the specifics of his portrayal are still under wraps, audiences can expect a fresh approach to the character that captures the dark satire and psychological tension of Ellis' novel.

