Australian aboriginal, Indian film 'Bidjara Kumari' announced at International Film Festival of India 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 :'Bidjara Kumari', a feature film that bridges Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures has been announced at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The film is being produced by Anupam Sharma in collaboration with Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson and Jodie Bell, with Jameson penning the script.

The announcement coincides with Australia being the focus country at the IFFI's "NFDC Film Bazaar".

'Bidjara Kumari' is supported by development grants from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, as well as co-production backing from India.

While talking about the film, Anupam Sharma said, "It is an absolute honour to be part of the first film that unites two of the world's oldest cultures to share their modern-day stories. Collaborating with Richard and Jodie on this culturally authentic project is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to bringing this story to life."

"The film tells the emotionally charged story of Tasha, an Australian girl who goes through a transformative journey through India to find her father. Her journey takes her into a maze of incidents and situations that invoke her emotional memories involving her transnational identity and cultural connections," as per the press release.

"This is a story of identity and understanding culture," said producer and writer Richard Jameson. "Having been raised as a mixed-race kid myself, I know how many Indigenous children struggle with not fitting in. "Bidjara Kumari" offers an inspiring narrative for kids to begin their own journeys, connecting with their family, community, and culture," added Richard.

Co-producer Jodie Bell highlighted the importance of cultural accuracy in storytelling. "Bringing Tasha's story to the screen alongside Richard and Anu ensures authenticity and cultural safety. It is vital that our stories are told, seen, and heard while representing our cultures truthfully," she said in a statement.

She also informed that the project has recently completed a cultural and film location reece in areas of northern India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor