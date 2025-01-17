Auto driver who took Saif Ali Khan to hospital after stabbing, narrates night’s ordeal

Mumbai, Jan 17 While the horrific stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan inside his house by an intruder continues to create a furore in the tinsel town as well as on social media, the auto driver who turned ‘saviour’ on the fateful night has spoken about all that he saw that night and how he transported the actor to Lilavati hospital without knowing that the fact he was a noted film star.

Auto driver named Bhajan Singh Rana, speaking to IANS exclusively said that he was disturbed and taken aback to see a man coming out of the building, covered in blood and he rushed him to the nearby hospital in just 5-6 minutes.

“Two people accompanied Saif Ali Khan in my autorickshaw. There were a total of three people including a kid in my auto at that time,” he said while specifically stating that he didn’t know who he was.

“It was only after reaching the hospital that I got to know that he was actor Saif Ali Khan,” he said and added that the actor kept himself steady and handled himself well even after reaching the hospital.

Recounting his experience of the night, he said, “While I was looking for passengers and passing through the area, I was called upon frantically by a group of people from the Satguru apartment. Four to five people came out of the building which included women also.”

“I saw a person in white clothes and completely soaked in blood. I assumed that there could have been a fight inside. However, I quickly rushed him to the hospital. It took me around 5-6 minutes to reach the hospital, though I did ask them which hospital they wanted to go to – as both Lilavati and Holy Family hospitals are closely located.”

When questioned on Saif’s injury, he said that he saw him hurt on his neck and body and admitted that he was alarmed by the situation so much that he didn’t think of asking about it.

“I didn’t ask anything from him, I just drove him to the hospital in the fastest possible time,” he said.

“Kareena Kapoor was not there in the auto while I took him to hospital,” he also shared.

Notably, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an alleged burglar inside his home in the wee hours of Thursday. Reports said that he was stabbed by a 2.5-inch knife and suffered six injuries including a deep wound near the spine.

It was Saif-Kareena's son Taimur who accompanied him to the hospital, some channels claimed.

