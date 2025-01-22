Auto-rickshaw driver who took Saif to hospital says his aim was to take injured actor to hospital at the earliest

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver, who helped Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to reach the hospital after a knife attack on him, has shared how the events following the attack unfolded. He also shared that his single-point focus was to take the actor to the hospital as early as possible.

The auto-rickshaw driver spoke with IANS, and said, “They (Saif’s family) gave a time of 3:30 pm. I said, ‘Okay, and I will reach’. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too. They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect”.

Bhajan Singh Rana was paid Rs 51, 000 for his help on the night of Thursday.

He also spoke about his meeting with the actor, as he said, “I was invited today, which felt really good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray’”.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor