Autopsy confirms Nitin Desai ‘death by hanging’; probe likely on ‘recorded’ message

The preliminary report of the autopsy conducted at Mumbai’s Sir J. J. Hospital on the death of ace Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has confirmed ‘death by hanging’, officials said here on Thursday. The detailed report of the autopsy conducted late Wednesday by a team of four medicos is likely to be made available. The Raigad Police have initiated an investigation from multiple angles, including financial, external or business pressures and other aspects of Desai’s suicide.

Hours before he took the extreme step around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Desai - bogged down by a financial crisis - had reportedly left behind a "recorded suicide message" in which he has named certain persons who may have abetted his suicide.However, despite repeated attempts Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge remained unavailable for his comments in the sensitive matter. Desai's last rites shall be performed at the studio premises on Friday (August 4) as desired by him, after his son and two daughters reach here from the US.

Desai’s company ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week.“Desai’s body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at N D Studios,” Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge told reporters, adding it seemed to be a case of suicide and the case was being investigated from all angles.