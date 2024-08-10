'Avatar 3' title revealed as 'Fire and Ash'

Los Angeles [US], August 10 : The wait is finally over. The title of 'Avatar 3' has been disclosed.

On Friday, during the D23 expo, director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed first official title for the third 'Avatar' film as 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', Variety reported.

While Cameron didn't preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the film, including Neytiri (Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees.

"You'll see a lot more pandora that you never saw before," Cameron said. "It's an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it's also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before," Cameron said during the presentation. "We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love."

Cameron shot "Fire and Ash" back-to-back with 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which depicts the war between humanity and the Na'vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora. By the end of "The Way of Water," the family of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) successfully fight back an RDA assault against the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns with which they live in harmony. But their eldest son is killed in the fighting, and the RDA remains deeply entrenched on Pandora.

"Fire and Ash" will pick up soon after those events, as Jake and Neytiri encounter the "Ash People," a clan of Na'vi who Cameron has hinted are drawn more to violence and power than other clans.

The film will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025. 'Avatar' (2009) holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, 'Avatar: Way of Water', released in Decemeber 2022.

Cameron has produced all of the "Avatar" films with his longtime creative partner Jon Landau, who died in July of cancer at 63.

