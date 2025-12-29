Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: How Much Did James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Earn on Its Second Sunday? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its theatrical run in India with steady collections on Day 10. According to the Sacnilk, the sci-fi action film earned around Rs 10.75 crore in India net collections across all languages on Sunday. With this performance, the film’s total India net collection reached approximately Rs 137.9 crore after 10 days in theatres.

The film delivered a strong opening week at the Indian box office. It earned around Rs 109.5 crore in its first seven days. Collections slowed slightly as the film entered its second week. Despite this, the second weekend helped maintain momentum.

English-language screenings continued to lead the box office performance. The English version has earned an estimated Rs 59.75 crore so far. The Hindi dubbed version followed with collections of about Rs 45.25 crore. The Tamil version has collected approximately Rs 20.13 crore. The Telugu version stands at around Rs 12.21 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed smaller amounts to the overall total.

On Day 10, the English and Hindi versions contributed equally. Each earned around Rs 4.25 crore. Tamil screenings added approximately Rs 1.8 crore. Telugu versions earned about Rs 0.43 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions recorded minimal figures.

The Hollywood release arrived during the strong theatrical run of Dhurandhar. In comparison, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 22.5 crore on its 24th day.

Directed by Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second instalment arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, all of whom reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.