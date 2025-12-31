Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 13: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Inches Closer to Rs 150 Crore Mark Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 13: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash maintained a steady run at the Indian box office on its 12th day despite competition from the Bollywood hit Dhurandhar. According to the Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection across all languages to approximately Rs 148.15 crore. The film recorded strong numbers in its opening week with Rs 109.5 crore, but collections dropped in the second week, earning around Rs 38.65 crore. Despite the dip, it continues to attract audiences at cinemas.

The English version led in occupancy at 29.23 per cent. The Hindi version recorded 18.67 per cent, and the Tamil version 17.54 per cent. Collections from the English version are estimated at Rs 64.6 crore, Hindi Rs 48.75 crore, Tamil Rs 21.63 crore, and Telugu Rs 12.49 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions together earned Rs 58 lakh.

The Hollywood release arrived during the strong theatrical run of Dhurandhar, which has already crossed Rs 700 crore net in India and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The release of the war drama Ikkis on January 1 will add further box office pressure.

Directed by Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second instalment arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, all of whom reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.