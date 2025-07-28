'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer leaks online after exclusive screening

Los Angeles [US], July 28 : The trailer for James Cameron's upcoming fantasy epic, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', was leaked online shortly after it was exclusively screened in theatres.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney had attached the trailer specifically with 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' across cinema halls, only for the unauthorised visuals to make across social media platforms.

Efforts are being made to cut down on the viral circulation of the 'Fire and Ash' trailer, with multiple copies now taken down from the internet. The same happened with Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' the trailer of which was released in theatres ahead of Jurassic Park Rebirth.

Even though multiple videos of the Avatar sequel's trailer have been removed, fan reactions have already gained momentum. One of the fans wrote, "The trailer has some of the most beautiful footage I've seen all year, and I was struck by the real sense of doom and rage fist fights inside of cosmic volcanoes, heroes terrified, huge aerial battles," as quoted by the outlet.

One more added, "It started out as 'meh, more of the same' and ended with 'yup, another billion to James Cameron."

The trailer will send viewers back to Pandora, further introducing two tribes, the Wind Traders and the Ash People clan. It also includes glimpses of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana's Neytiri, and his Na'vi family, embroiled in an intense fight with the Ash People clan, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

It also shows the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch. At one point, Sully warned Neytiri and said, "We cannot live like this," before being taken into captivity.

The trailer leak came days after the makers unveiled the first look of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash, introducing the first look of Varang - a new antagonist.

https://x.com/officialavatar/status/1947403470249824416

"Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theatres this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps," they wrote in the caption.

The Disney film will be released on December 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor