'Avatar' star Sam Worthington remembers Jon Landau

Washington [US], July 7 : Actor Sam Worthington, known for his role as Jake Sully in the 'Avatar' series, has expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of producer Jon Landau, with whom he collaborated closely on the iconic film franchise.

Landau, a prominent figure in Hollywood, passed away at the age of 63 in Los Angeles, Deadline confirmed.

Worthington, reflecting on Landau's influence, invoked the Na'vi, the fictional inhabitants of Pandora in the 'Avatar' universe, in his tribute.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, he remarked, "Jon was all heart. He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humour and strength, compassion and kindness. The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon."

Landau, an Oscar-winning producer renowned for his work on 'Titanic' and 'Avatar,' left an indelible mark on cinema.

His son, Jamie Landau, confirmed the news of his father's passing on Friday, although the cause was not disclosed, as reported by Deadline.

Born in New York in 1960 to Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, who were influential in the film industry, Landau's career spanned decades. He began with producing credits on films such as Paramount's Campus Man and later co-produced notable works like Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy. His partnership with director James Cameron flourished, leading to the creation of box office hits including Titanic and the Avatar series.

In an earlier interview, Landau shared insights into his relationship with Cameron, recalling their initial collaboration on True Lies in 1994. Despite some initial scepticism, their partnership grew to define blockbuster filmmaking in Hollywood.

Landau's recent involvement in the Avatar sequels underscored his ongoing commitment to cinematic excellence. His contributions to the film industry will be remembered as pivotal in shaping modern cinema, blending creative vision with technical innovation.

