'Avengers' delayed, Marvel pushes 'Doomsday' release by 7 months, 'Secret Wars' set for 2027

Washington DC [US], May 23 : The 'Avengers' fans now have to wait a little longer after the makers announced a delay in the release of Marvel Studios' upcoming team-up features 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the 'Doomsday' is now set to debut on Dec. 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026.

To be in sync with the schedule, the 'Avengers: Secret Wars' has also moved its release to December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, reported Variety.

Disney announced both 'Avengers' delays on Thursday afternoon, alongside a reorganisation of its coming theatrical slate.

As per Variety, the new calendar saw the studio remove several unannounced Marvel titles from its schedule. The date of February 13, 2026, previously slotted for an "Untitled Marvel" project, has been removed from the schedule.

The dates of November 6, 2026 and November 5, 2027 also both previously set for "Untitled Marvel" features have been amended to "Untitled Disney" films.

With such new changes in the calendar, 'Doomsday' and Sony's 'Spider Man: Brand New Day' are now the only MCU entries in theatres in 2026.

Additionally, there is now no theatrical Marvel feature slated to release between 'The Fantastic 4: First Steps' on July 25 and the fourth Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' instalment on July 31, 2026 more than a year later.

"Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" are one of the massive productions and highly awaited projects for Marvel Studios, which will also mark the return of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in the movie.

The movie will also have superhero teams from the 'Thunderbolts*', 'Fantastic 4: First Steps' and even reprisals from the 'X-Men' franchise, like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

'Doomsday' production has ramped up in recent weeks, with Downey sharing a photograph of himself and other cast members rolling out to see 'Thunderbolts*' to support their Marvel peers.

