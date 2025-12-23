Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Out: Chris Evans Returns as Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Watch Video)

Avengers Doomsday: Marvel Studios has released the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, officially confirming the return of Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser reveals that Chris Evans will reprise his iconic role as Steve Rogers.

The teaser was initially screened exclusively in theaters alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash before being released publicly. Its unveiling has sparked widespread excitement among Marvel fans across the globe.

The teaser opens with Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle to his home as a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays. He is then shown opening a box and taking out his Captain America suit which he studies with visible nostalgia. In the final moments Steve is seen holding a newborn baby before the teaser ends with the message, “Steve Rogers will return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’”

Audiences last saw Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. In that film he played a key role in defeating Thanos and restoring balance to the universe. At the end of the movie Steve passed his Vibranium shield to Sam Wilson also known as Falcon played by Anthony Mackie, officially naming him the new Captain America. Steve was then shown reuniting with Peggy Carter suggesting the pair lived out a quiet life together in another timeline.

The teaser raises several questions including which version of Steve Rogers will appear in the film and which timeline the story will explore. The scene featuring Steve with a baby has also fueled speculation among fans about the child’s identity and possible superhuman abilities.

Reports indicate that Avengers: Doomsday will release four teasers in total. The final teaser is expected to introduce Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom marking his return to the MCU in a villain role.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth Vanessa Kirby Anthony Mackie Sebastian Stan Letitia Wright Paul Rudd Tom Hiddleston Patrick Stewart Ian McKellen Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theaters on Dec. 18 2026 exactly one year after the debut of its first teaser.