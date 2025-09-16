Avika and Milind’s wedding festivities to kick off on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar to join celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 16 The wedding celebrations of actress Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are set to begin on the popular reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

The team of the show exclusively revealed to IANS that the countdown has begun for the much-anticipated wedding of Avika and Milind. The celebrations will kick off on September 16 on "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with the unveiling of their invitation card. The source also mentioned that spiritual leader Radhe Maa and singer Neha Kakkar will be joining the festivities, promising a blend of glamour, music, and grand celebrations.

The team also revealed to IANS that Radhe Maa is set to bless the soon-to-be bride and groom, lending her presence to the joyous occasion. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar will also join the festivities, bringing her signature energy and hit tracks to the set.

The shoot is scheduled for tomorrow, while the episode is set to air next weekend.

In July, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress announced her wedding with longtime partner Milind Chandwani. Avika shared the joyous news at the grand premiere of Colors’ reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check." During the premiere episode, Gor made a heartfelt revelation, confirming that she will be tying the knot with Milind Chandwani.

Making the big announcement, Avika shared, “There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.”

“My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts. When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started. Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal. I’ve grown up in front of Colors’ audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the balika vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey,” added Avika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor