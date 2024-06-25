Avika Gor and her an innate desire to explore different realms of storytelling

Mumbai, June 25 Actress Avika Gor, who made her acting debut with “Ssshhhh...Koi Hai” in 2007 but gained the spotlight with her performance as Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu', said that her innate desire is to explore different realms of storytelling and challenge herself creatively.

Avika made her film debut with the Telugu movie 'Uyyala Jampala' in 2013 before her big break in Hindi came with the horror film '1920: Horrors of the Heart'.

“I truly appreciate the beauty of storytelling on both big and small screens. For me, 'Balika Vadhu' was a profound journey on television, where I had the privilege of exploring complex narratives and touching the hearts of the viewers with its powerful messages,” Avika told IANS.

“Transitioning to the big screen with '1920' was equally exhilarating, as I got to immerse myself in a cinematic world filled with suspense and intrigue, captivating the audience in a whole new way,” she said.

Avika also said that these experiences shaped her as an actor and deepened her appreciation for the diverse platforms through which stories can be told.

The actress was last seen on the small screen in the 2019 stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

So, what made her take a step back from the small screen?

“Television has been an incredible journey for me, filled with unforgettable experiences and boundless love from the viewers. However, as an artiste, I have an innate desire to explore different realms of storytelling and challenge myself creatively,” she told IANS.

Avika, who won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for her work in 'Balika Vadhu', said that while television has provided her with endless opportunities for growth and connection, she feels drawn to explore the dynamic and diverse landscape of cinema.

“I'm excited about the prospect of delving into new characters, narratives, and cinematic experiences, and I believe that this shift will not only broaden my horizons but also allow me to connect with the audience in new and meaningful ways. I believe in ‘never say never’ but right now my focus is on being in movies,” said the 26-year-old actress.

In 2023, Avika talked about her work in the show 'Sasural Simar Ka' in a podcast, where she shared that she did bizarre things -- from being stabbed with a trishul, to getting resurrected several times, marrying over three to four times to even advising a ghost to go against the law.

Does Avika agree that small-screen content is regressive even today?

“Television, like any medium, reflects a spectrum of content, ranging from traditional to progressive narratives. While there may still be instances of regressive content on the small screen, it's important to acknowledge the strides that have been made towards more inclusive and thought-provoking storytelling,” she said.

Avika also said that shows like 'Balika Vadhu' have paved the way for meaningful discussions on societal issues, demonstrating the power of television to spark positive changes.

“Simultaneously, the rise of OTT platforms has provided creators with a newfound freedom to explore unconventional narratives and push boundaries, leading to a diverse array of content that resonates with the audience globally,” she said.

Stating that both mediums have their strengths, Avika said, "I believe that by celebrating the positives of each, we can continue to elevate the quality and impact of storytelling in all its forms."

