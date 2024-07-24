Avika Gor details exciting underwater stunts in 'Bloody Ishq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actress Avika Gor, currently busy promoting her film 'Bloody Ishq', recently shared her experiences on set.

In an exclusive interview, Avika opened up about the most memorable scenes she filmed, highlighting the challenging and exhilarating underwater sequences.

"I think the most memorable for me would be the underwater sequences. I have never done anything like that before. Of course, I have given a lot of expressions of fear, whether it is 1920 or 'Mansion 24'. But this time, there was a lot of underwater work, and I was very excited because I enjoy doing stunts. It was new, it was different, and it is something that I will remember for the rest of my life," Avika said.

Avika said that she was exited about working with filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt.

"I think first I should mention that I have been very blessed that I got a chance to work with Mr. Bhatt and Mr. Vikram. For an actor, this is a tick off the bucket list, and it happened for the second time, so I think I am very blessed.

"You know, when personalities like Mahesh ji and Vikram sir approach you for a film and say that the film revolves around you and you have to show what abilities you have as a performer, there was no reason for me to hesitate. I was just very excited to work with them again. The writing is lovely, and with Vikram sir directing, it is even more special."

Avika also spoke about her equation with Vikram Bhatt on the set.

"Amazing. I think the amount of time I spent with Vikram sir on set, I never went to the vanity. I would just sit there with my phone in my hand because whatever he would say, I would make notes. I knew that if not today, maybe tomorrow, his words would come in handy at some point. There are so many things he did as a director that made me a very easy actor on set. It becomes very easy when your director knows exactly what he wants and knows how to explain that to you. So it was very easy working with him, and it felt more like family," the 'Balika Vadhu' actor said.

Makers of 'Bloody Ishq' that stars Avika and Vardhan Puri unveiled the trailer earlier this month.

Directed by the master of horror films, Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the trailer opens with a woman who's lost her memory after an accident. As she arrives on an island with her husband, she begins to experience unexpected situations inside her home.

The trailer takes fans to a flashback of Vikram's other previous hit film Raaz (2002), starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The scenes of ghosts and the air of the movie seem to be on similar lines.

The film is set to release on July 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

