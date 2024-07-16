Avika Gor experiences supernatural events on a remote island in ‘Bloody Ishq’ trailer

Mumbai, July 16 The trailer for the upcoming horror film ‘Bloody Ishq’ offers a glimpse into a haunted house on a remote island.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, follows a couple as they move into a new property on a remote island. Soon after settling in, the female lead, played by Avika Gor, begins to encounter supernatural occurrences. She is warned by a mysterious woman that the house is haunted and advises her to leave immediately.

Talking about the film, Avika said: “I feel very fortunate that Vikram Sir (Vikram Bhatt) thought of me when he envisioned this film. Horror is something I enjoy as a genre, and to land this role was interesting and challenging. This is entirely different from my roles in ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ or ‘Mansion 24’. I’m really grateful that when it comes to strong, emotional female characters, I’m considered, and it gave me this great opportunity to work with the Bhatts again. Neha’s character helped me explore my inner abilities as an actor."

The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt, who is known for films like ‘Raaz’, ‘1920’, and ‘Haunted – 3D’, and produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about the film’s concept, Vikram Bhatt shared: “It may be hard to believe me, but I am scared of watching horror films, even though I absolutely enjoy making them for the viewers. I had been wanting to make a horror love story for the longest, and when I spoke to Bhatt Sahab about it, without a second thought, he jumped in, and then ‘Bloody Ishq’ happened. I wanted to retain some elements of a horror film, like a dark setup, ghosts, and spirits, while also adding my own twists to the tale and giving it a fresh mix of a love story, suspense, and horror.

‘Bloody Ishq’ is set to drop on July 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

