Avika Gor gets emotional as her wedding festivities begin on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Mumbai, Sep 23 Television actress Avika Gor and her fiancé Milind Chandwani are all set to tie the knot on September 30th, and the wedding will be broadcast live on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”.

The host channel shared a video on the social media account where the couple revealed their wedding invitation, sharing the invite with spiritual leader Radhe Maa and seeking her blessings. In the video that has raised excitement among fans, Radhe Maa made a special appearance on the show, receiving the invitation and blessing the couple.

Avika and Milind expressed that this step is very meaningful to them because Avika has been associated with the channel for the longest time. Milind added that for her the circle seems to be completing from being a “Vadhu” in reel life to now becoming a “Vadhu” in real life on the same platform. Avika was seen tearing up while talking about her long relationship with the channel and the fact that many of her fans have grown up watching her journey on the channel.

The wedding celebrations will include audiences along with the hosts of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. It will also have participants Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar and her husband, Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sudesh Lahiri and his wife attending the wedding. Avika's and Milind's families and close friends will also mark their presence at the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Avika and Milind have been dating for quite a few years now, and they announced their relationship on a public forum last year.

