Avika Gor on her 'Balika Vadhu' character: ”Anandi made me a daughter to so many families”

Mumbai Oct 14, Television star Avika Gor recently got married to the love of her life, Milind Chandwani, on the sets of their show "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

The actress, who has been in the industry for over 15 years now, debuted as a child actor in her super-hit television show “Balika Vadhu, where she essayed the character as Anandi.

Even after the show went off-air 10 years ago, Avika is still known as Anandi, and the actress has no issues with it. In fact, Avika loves to be recognised as Anandi more often than her real name.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Avika expressed how she is extremely grateful and loves the fact that people still remember her as Anandi. “Honestly, I feel proud. It feels like my second name now,” Avika told IANS. “Just today at the airport, a random auntie came and pulled my cheeks, calling me Anandi! I don’t want people to stop calling me that because it’s an identity that connects me to every home in this country.” Talking about Balika Vadhu, Gor said, “That show and that character made me a daughter to so many families. I will always cherish that.” When IANS questioned Milind if he had ever imagined marrying television’s “Balika Vadhu”.

He said, “Not at all. When I first met her, she was very young — so I never thought that way.” He added, “But as we spent more time together, I started seeing the person she truly was. Within six months, I realised that if this relationship continued, it would go a long way. And it did. We are both very grateful for that.” Talking about the most memorable moment from their wedding, Avika revealed that for her it was her Mehendi ceremony. “I had written the names of my parents, my grandparents, and even his grandparents in the mehendi. And I did it just for myself—not for anyone’s reaction or validation. I didn’t think about how Milind or the families would feel. It was simply something I wanted to do,” Avika told IANS.

She added, “I wasn’t seeking acknowledgement or appreciation. But later, when I saw everyone’s reactions, especially Milind’s, I realised how much it meant. He kept mentioning it in every interview and showing it to everyone. Watching those moments again made me realise its true emotional value.”

