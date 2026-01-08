Avinash Mishra says OTT debut Hisaab ‘truly pushed his limits’ as an actor

Mumbai Jan 8 Actor Avinash Mishra is all pepped to enter the digital space with his highly anticipated OTT debut, Hisaab.

Talking about this, Avinash shared, “I am very excited about my OTT debut. Hisaab is special to me because it’s one hell of a role. I have never done anything like this before, and that is what makes it so exciting. As an actor, you seek out roles that challenge you, and this one truly pushed my limits.”

He discussed his journey and the intensity of his character as well. Talking about it, Avinash said, “The shooting is done, and now we are waiting for the release. During the shoot, I felt a constant thrill because the character required a different mindset. OTT lets you explore characters in a much deeper and raw way, and I loved every part of that process.”

Reflecting on how Hisaab has influenced him as an actor, he stated, “This project has helped me grow. I had to unlearn a lot and approach scenes with a fresh outlook. There were times when the character surprised me, and that’s when you know you’re doing something right as an actor.”

Avinash concluded, “Hisaab marks a crucial chapter in my career. Post-production is ongoing, and the series will release very soon. I am both nervous and excited to see the audience's reaction. I truly hope they watch the show with an open mind and accept me in this completely new role.”

Talking about Hisaab, the series also features Mouni Roy, Shaheer Sheikh, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

