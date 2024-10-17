Avinash Tiwary and Neeraj Pandey join forces again for a Netflix original’s titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, recently started streaming on Prime Video. Fans can look forward to the next film from their banner Friday Filmworks, as they won’t have to wait long. It’s an upcoming Netflix original’s titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, featuring Avinash Tiwary in the lead role.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar marks Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s next collaboration with Avinash Tiwary, following the success of their web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Shital Bhatia praised Avinash Tiwary, saying,* "He’s a fantastic actor. When Neeraj was writing the film, he felt Avinash was perfect for the role. That’s how we cast him, and he’s done an exceptional job."

*Bhatia provided some exciting update on the film, mentioning that it’s coming along nicely, adding,* “It’s coming together beautifully. I actually watched it last night, and I’m really excited for its release. It should be out in the next couple of months, and I hope everyone enjoys it." Netflix has described the film as "a globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century!"

Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey began their journey with the iconic film A Wednesday and have since produced several films and web series across diverse themes. On the other hand, Avinash Tiwary has had a remarkable year, with his character in Madgaon Express winning over audiences and the re-release of his debut film Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and co-starring Triptii Dimri, creating a history.