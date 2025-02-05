Avinash Tiwary Gets Candid About The Mehta Boys and His Own Father-Son Relationship

Actor Avinash Tiwary, known for his emotionally charged performances, is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film The Mehta Boys. Marking Boman Irani’s directorial debut, the film also features Boman Irani in a pivotal role alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary. The Mehta Boys delves into the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship, exploring unspoken emotions, love, and the barriers that often stand in the way of true connection.

Speaking about the film, Avinash shared a deeply personal reflection on his own relationship with his father, drawing parallels to the themes explored in The Mehta Boys.“A couple of lines that I constantly keep using now, it says, ‘Father and sons are always tricky.’ I don’t think mine is very different. Personally, I realized that my father is someone who always wanted to be a friend to me. He is someone who, right from childhood, wanted me to share, and he would share so much with me—we would sit down and discuss everything in life. At one point, now that I’ve grown up, I realized that I wanted to see him as a father and not as a friend. And what I did was, I started distancing myself from him.Its like a kid who cuts his finger and runs to his father and as he grows up he wants to hide all his pains and wounds from his Father.I can sit down and talk to him like I used to when I was a kid...Just that i am a lil more censored than i was. I just find myself blessed to have such a wholesome & vibrant relationship with my father.

This personal insight made the experience of working on The Mehta Boys even more profound for Avinash, as he found himself reflecting on his own life while preparing for the role.“Personally, I think there was enough to draw from when the film was in the making. While doing the prep, there was so much to dig into. But now that I stand here, I really want to say that while working on this film, it never felt like just a father-son relationship—it felt like every other relationship we go through. I think it’s about people who love each other but find barriers in expressing it. It’s an insight into that through a father and son. The film is about growing up, finding maturity, and about any relationship that suffers due to a lack of communication and ego.”