Avinash Tiwary reunites with Neeraj Pandey for ‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is known for his roles in ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’, and others, has once again teamed up with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for the upcoming streaming title ‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’.

The duo previously collaborated on ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, which premiered on Netflix. Set in Sheikhpura, Nalanda, and Patna districts, the series chronicles the journey of Sheikhpura SP Amit Lodha in bringing the Ashok Mahto gang to justice, amid his own personal challenges. Avinash Tiwary portrayed the character of Chandan Mahto in the series.

Recently, Neeraj engaged in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit ahead of the release of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’.

During the AMA, a social media user inquired about Neeraj's thoughts on Avinash Tiwary. The user also added how Avinash was ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, everything about his performance was great - the body language, the Bihari accent, and the emotional journey.

In response, Neeraj commented, "He was so good that we decided to work together again on ‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’, which is coming on Netflix."

Meanwhile, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, is set to release in theatres.

Avinash Tiwary was recently seen in the mad-cap comedy ‘Madgaon Express’ alongside Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The film marked the directorial debut of actor Kunal Khemu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor