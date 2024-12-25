Avinash Tiwary reveals what he did after ‘bunking school’

Mumbai, Dec 25 Actor Avinash Tiwary revealed that he has “bunked school” several times and would go watch children being coached for cricket.

“I have bunked school several times...I used to go sit by Matunga Gymkhana watching kids being coached for Cricket...Go to 5 gardens and just watch people...A lot of daydreaming,” Avinash told IANS.

Would he like to trade life to go to school again?

“My school is still very much part of my life. My closest friends even today are from School.. My biggest group of friends on WhatsApp is my School friends...We meet at least once a year... I don't need to go back to school, it's still very much part of my life,” he said.

He said that The Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School has given him many things but most importantly his “set of friends.”

“We would play cricket,Dance,Do plays,Poetry,Sports, Celebrate,Compete…”

The actor recently went back to visit his school for its annual day, talking about the same, he said: “I have been fortunate enough to be on a lot of platforms and stages Nationally and Internationally but had never felt so nervous. I was honoured to be invited as a Chief Guest for the Annual Function.”

“Felt like a School Kid waiting in the wings for my moment to go and perform on the Annual Day...It all comes back, making you realise how important your school has been in making you who you are today.”

He was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’. “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” is an interesting story story of a heist, a head-strong police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15-years, offering a thrilling mix of high octane drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz.

The thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

Avinash was last seen in the dark comedy “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Khemu, in his directorial debut, and produced by Excel Entertainment. It also stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

