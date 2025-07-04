Avinash Tiwary’s Evolution From Qais to Crime The Rise of a Versatile Performer

Avinash Tiwary’s breakthrough as Qais in Laila Majnu wasn’t just a role—it was an emotional journey. With every frame, he became the embodiment of intense, all-consuming love, capturing hearts and establishing himself as a 'substantial performer' from the outset. In addition to establishing a breakthrough film within the initial days of his career, little did he know that he'd be associated with Qais. Until recently, he created a sharp curve by transitioning into an intense zone. It was something that the audiences didn't expect to see beyond the charming lover boy identity created through Qais.

Through Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary introduced a whole new different side of himself by stepping into a crime and thrilling space. As Dara Kadri, Avinash Tiwary tapped into his grit and raw shade as an actor and brought a deep sense of intrigue and rugged effect to his role. This new and unseen side of Avinash stunned the audience, who desired to see more of his rugged side. Earlier to this, the viewers have also seen Avinash play a grey character in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. As he was loved immensely for stepping into a thrilling role, he left no stone unturned to dedicate himself more to these spaces.

Now that the audiences have seen him pull off roles of lover boy and thrilling ones, they are more keen to see what else he has in store in addition to the charm and softness. While he does not distinguish his talent based on OTT space or theatrical ones, he's affirmed himself as a rare actor who leaves a mark in both mediums. Currently, Avinash Tiwary is busy shooting for his upcoming rom-com, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Celebrated for bringing a blend of playfulness and charm, he is stepping into a lighthearted character, wherein audiences will see him sharing the screen space with Medha Shankr for the first time. While the details of the project are highly awaited, his fans are eager to see him in a breezy avatar.