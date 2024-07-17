Avinash Tiwary’s Kashmir holiday was all about ‘crazy off-roading’ in Tosa Maidan & Cheranbal

Mumbai, July 17 Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was recently seen in the theatrical mad-cap comedy ‘Madgaon Express’, recently went to Kashmir for a holiday and had a gala time visiting the place where he shot for his film ‘Laila Majnu’.

While in Kashmir, the actor explored places like Srinagar (the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir), the scenic hill station of Tosa Maidan and Cheranbal in Kulgam.

He told IANS that he also went for a “crazy off-roading” session which turned out to be great fun.

He said: “My recent trip to Kashmir was a magical experience. Kashmir will always hold a special place in my heart because I have cherished, most beautiful memories of my life during ‘Laila Majnu’.”

‘Laila Majnu’, which marked his third film, also features ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film is based on the classic folklore of Layla and Majnun. It was directed by Sajid Ali, the brother of auteur Imtiaz Ali.

Avinash said that Kashmir is his go-to place whenever he seeks peace. He told IANS: “It feels so warm when my fans come to me and express their love, which makes my time in Kashmir even more special. Whenever I need peace, I run away to Kashmir, there is something magical, melancholic about that place.”

“My fans also arranged a meet and greet at my favourite cafe which was the highlight of the trip. Meeting them is always special for me. My heart is full,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avinash is set to reunite with Neeraj Pandey for ‘Sikandar Ka Muqqadar’. The two earlier collaborated on ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor