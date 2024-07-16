Avinash Tiwary’s Touching Encounter with a Fan in Kashmir Is Unmissable (Watch Video)

Actor Avinash Tiwary recently visited the beautiful region of Kashmir. His trip turned into a special memory when Haiqa Bakshi, a local resident and a big fan of Avinash and his movie “Laila Majnu,” set out on a mission to meet him.Haiqa is deeply inspired by Avinash’s portrayal of Qais in “Laila Majnu.” Determined to meet her favorite actor, she traveled across Kashmir, following his trail.

During her journey, she listened to the heartfelt songs from the movie, which made her adventure even more meaningful. Haiqa recorded her entire journey, creating a video that captures her excitement and dedication. The meeting between Haiqa and Avinash is a touching moment. As she approaches him, her happiness is evident. She greets him warmly and affectionately calls him Qais, his character’s name from the movie. This simple gesture reflects the deep connection she feels to the character and to Avinash himself.

“Laila Majnu” holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. The movie’s beautiful story and memorable characters have made a lasting impact. Qais, played by Avinash Tiwary, is a particularly beloved character. His portrayal has resonated with audiences, creating a strong emotional bond.Avinash Tiwary’s visit to Kashmir and his meeting with Haiqa is a beautiful reminder of the connection between actors and their fans, and the magic that movies can create.