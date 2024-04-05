Avinesh Rekhi flaunts his own 'pagdi' collection on 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'

Mumbai, April 5 Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Ranjha in 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di', has a personal collection of 50 'pagdis' (turbans) and appears wearing a new one whenever he gets an opportunity to do so.

As a result, although it is the bridal look that grab's the audience's attention, it is Rekhi's style quotient in the show's wedding sequences that has become the talk of the town.

The actor's turbans make him look like an authentic Punjabi groom. Rekhi, in fact, makes sure the pagdi for an occasion matches the costume he has to appear in. And his personal collection of pagdis offers him a good enough number of options to choose from.

Sharing his experience, Avinesh said, "Coming from a Punjabi family, I have always had the privilege of wearing pagdis during special occasions, but my character in 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' gives me the fantastic opportunity to wear one daily."

He added: "I feel that wearing a pagdi truly accentuates my look. And because I have been wearing pagdis for different characters over the last few years, I now have a collection of more than 50 of them at home, which I often use for my looks in the respective shows."

The Zee TV show is based in Punjab and its storyline centres around the ups and downs in the lives of Heer (Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha (Avinesh Rekhi), the constant twists and turns kept the curiosity levels of the audience up.

Most recently, viewers got to see how Ranjha decided to get married to Teji (Monika Khanna) after Heer refused to accept her love for him. And even as everyone in the family starts preparing for the wedding festivities, a lot of drama is set to follow.

