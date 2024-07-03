Avinesh Rekhi opens up on popularity of TV stars: 'It's limited to the character you portray'

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Avinesh Rekhi believes that popularity in television is only limited to the character one portrays in a popular show, and he feels that once the character's storyline concludes, people tend to move on.

Avinesh, who is currently starring in 'Udaariyaan', said: "Popularity in TV is limited to the character you portray during a project; once that is over, people tend to forget unless the character has run over a long duration. That's what I feel."

Talking about success in the industry, he feels success is very subjective.

"The hard work you put in and the changes you make to yourself, mentally and physically, keep you going for a long time," said the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actor.

However, he believes that TV doesn’t follow a pattern where an actor plays the lead in the first show, the second lead in the second, and the character actor in the third.

The actor said: "Maybe it happened in my case, but the case differs from actor to actor. There are actors who started their journey as leads and remained so throughout, and then there are actors who started as characters and became leads eventually."

Avinesh also pointed out that it’s important to have a healthy atmosphere on the set.

"As we shoot daily and for a longer duration, a fun-filled set brings out the best in the performance as well. I hardly play pranks, but we gossip, play dumb charades, and sometimes mimic," added Avinesh.

'Udaariyaan' is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Ltd. The show stars Aditi Bhagat and Shreya Jain in pivotal roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Avinesh is also known for his performances in 'Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap', and 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'.

