Avinesh Rekhi reveals he spends a lot of time discussing his character before shooting

Mumbai, May 22 Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who has entered the romance drama 'Udaariyaan' as the show has taken a 15-year leap, revealed that the first day is about establishing the character with slow growth.

Avinesh, who is stepping into the shoes of Sarab, shared that he starts his new projects by seeking blessings at the Gurudwara.

He said: "So I spend more time in discussions and understanding the character before shooting."

Avinesh believes a leap is more of a fresh story than a risk and said: "In a storyline, a leap sometimes brings a fresh perspective and takes the show to new heights. I am expecting the same this time."

However, he confessed that there will always be the pressure of performance.

"As an actor, my focus is to give my 100 per cent and bring justice to the story as well as my character," he said.

The new episodes will air from May 30 onwards and will feature Avinesh Rekhi, Aditi Bhagat, and Shreya Jain in lead roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

