Avneet Kaur finally tells her ‘lovestory’

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress and social media personality Avneet Kaur has finally talked about her love life and it is hilarious.

Avneet took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself lying in bed. In the picture, she’s seen wearing a mocha brown hued sweatshirt and smiling at the camera as she took a selfie.

“Me and my bed it's a lovestory,” she wrote as the caption.

In her previous stories, the actress revealed that she is currently in Jammu and Kashmir. Avneet also shared that she shot in 13 degrees and posted an image post “packup”. However, she did not reveal what she was shooting for – a movie or a series.

Just last week, Avneet attended the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi, which she tagged as the “best” and added that she wanted to give a glimpse to people back home what they're about to witness in a couple of days.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Avneet shared a slew of videos from the concert, in which she said: “Thought I'll go again and give a glimpse to people back home what they're about to witness in a couple of days.”

Talking about the actress, she started her career in 2010 with the dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Later, she participated in Dance Ke Superstars, joining the team of "Dance Challengers".

Avneet’s acting debut came in 2012 with “Meri Maa”. She was then seen in “Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. In 2013, she featured in “Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani” and “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”.

She commenced her film career in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's “Mardaani” starring Rani Mukerji.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, departing from the show in mid-2020 due to health issues.

In June 2023, she starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.In December 2024, Kaur starred in the murder mystery Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa.

Her next film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.

