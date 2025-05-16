Avneet Kaur praises Tom Cruise for helping her "walk on grass" at London premiere of 'Mission Impossible'

London [UK], May 16 : Avneet Kaur, who has been sharing pictures with global legend and Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, has now treated fans to a series of new pictures from the London premiere of his much-awaited film, Mission: ImpossibleThe Final Reckoning.

The young actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share pictures with the Hollywood icon.

In the first story, Avneet shared a video of herself posing for the paparazzi at the premiere. Along with the video, the actress added a caption that read, "At the @missionimpossible premiere in London today."

In another post, Kaur shared a candid picture with Cruise, calling him a "true gentleman" for helping her "walk on the grass" as she struggled a bit because of her outfit.

"The sweetest and most humble @tomcruise, helping me walk on the grass because of my dress. A true gentleman," she wrote on Instagram.

"Every time I've had the chance to meet you, Tom, you've literally taught me so much! Thank you for being you."

Earlier, fellow Indian influencer Jannat Zubair also met Tom Cruise and shared selfies with the actor. "One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch meeee!!!" she captioned her post.

On Thursday, Michael B. Jordan surprised Hollywood star Tom Cruise by visiting the London premiere of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on May 15 to show his support for the actor.

Jordan took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures along with a caption that read, "I was too young to see the first Mission: Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one... in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJr3uWov69V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The latest Mission: Impossible film premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Indian fans will get to see the film earlier than others, with a release date of May 17 six days ahead of the global release on May 23.

