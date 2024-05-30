Avneet Kaur, Sunny Singh's 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' to be out on OTT soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actors Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.

The romantic comedy is directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7lUeCryy8_/?hl=en

The official synopsis of the film read, "Based in a small city, 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' follows the story of a young couple Luv (Sunny Singh) and Ishika (Avneet Kaur). With unique quirks, the movie highlights that love knows no age, and the lines between family and romance blur in the most delightful but chaotic way."

Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film, which will be out on ZEE5 soon.

