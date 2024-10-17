Award winning film 'All We Imagine As Light' to be released in India in November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : After creating waves at Cannes Film Festival, Payal Kapadia's directorial 'All We Imagine as Light' is now all set to release in Indian theatres.

The film will be released on November 22, with distribution led by Spirit Media.

Excited about the film's Indian release, actor Rana Daggubati, founder of Spirit Media, in a press note shared by the team of 'All We Imagine as Light' said, "We are very excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theatres. At Spirit Media, we are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country. Payal has made a beautiful film, and we can't wait to share it with Indian audiences."

'All We Imagine as Light' will be available in all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala.

Earlier this year, the film' won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor