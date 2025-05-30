Award-winning Indian documentary 'Turtle Walker' to be screened at UNOC 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: The award-winning Indian documentary 'Turtle Walker,' directed by Taira Malaney and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been selected for a special screening at the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC).

The event will take place in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13 later this year.

'Turtle Walker' follows the story of Satish Bhaskar, a sea turtle conservationist who spent decades studying and protecting endangered turtles along India's coast and islands. Starting in the late 1970s, Bhaskar traveled across remote areas to document turtle nesting sites and understand their behavior. His efforts helped bring attention to marine life conservation in India.

The film began as a small independent project by a crew from Goa. Over seven years, it grew into a global production, backed by Indian studios Tiger Baby and Emaho Films, and U.S.-based HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, which was previously nominated for an Oscar.

The film had its world premiere at the Doc NYC festival in 2024 and has since won several awards, including the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awardsone of the highest honors in nature filmmaking. It also received recognition at other international festivals such as the Blue Water Film Festival, the International Ocean Film Festival, and Santiago Wild.

As per a press release, Taira Malaney said, "From the remotest islands of India, Turtle Walker is a story of deep wonder and resilience, one that shows the ability of the natural world to recover from extreme events. This special screening at the United Nations Ocean Conference is an opportunity for us to inspire, give hope, and support global efforts to protect our life source, the most important place on Earthour Ocean."

Producer Zoya Akhtar added, "Turtle Walker is a quintessential Indian story focused on the wildlife of our country, and we believe the United Nations Ocean Conference is the best place for this screening, as our goals are aligned in protecting our shared oceans and supporting marine conservation."

The film is part of an ongoing campaign to support marine conservation, and its inclusion at UNOC is seen as a key moment in that effort.

