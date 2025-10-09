Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Spark Marriage Speculation with Ring Picture

Internet’s favourite couple — Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar of the Bigg Boss 19 fame are setting social media ablaze once again, and this time, it’s all thanks to a ring that has fans asking "When is the wedding?"Fresh from their dreamy Dubai getaway, the duo returned to Mumbai looking every bit the picture of love. But it wasn’t just their post-vacation glow that caught attention — it was the sweet surprise they handed to the paparazzi. Quite literally. The couple brought back boxes of baklava from Dubai and treated the lensmen at the airport, making their entry in the country memorable.

Adding to the sugar rush, Awez later dropped a picture that sent the internet into meltdown — his hand tightly entwined with Nagma’s, and on his finger, a ring that read “NAWEZ”, their now-iconic couple hashtag. And just when fans thought it couldn’t get any more romantic, Nagma reposted the image with a caption: “Not the actual engagement ring… woh bhi jald hi 💍” That single line was enough to send fan pages, reels, and timelines into a frenzy. Are Awez and Nagma hinting at an imminent engagement?