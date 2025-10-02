Awez Darbar Clears Air on Cheating Allegations, Explains Relationship With Nagma Post Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 is filled with drama and controversies, Awez Darbar who was part of the show recently got evicted from the house. While he was in the house there were rumours of him cheating on Nagma surfaced. Amaal and Baseer Ali were seen talking about how he cheated on her current girlfriend. Recently Awez opened up about the rumour and allegation that were made on him.

Awez Darbar told FPJ, Choreographer cleared his take on relationship and cheating allegations. He said, “I went and told Baseer that if you don’t know whether what the third party told you is true or not, then how can you say all this on national television? Then he himself admitted that the same person had spoken things about him on another show, and when he asked her for clarification, she blocked him. So if Baseer is admitting that the girl blocked him when he asked for clarity, then how can he believe her?"

Awez said, Baseer came and apologized because he knew his statements about me were false; someone like him wouldn't apologize otherwise. His claims were disproven when Nagma, who overheard the allegations, didn't react because we weren't dating at the time. Baseer was also afraid of what I knew about him. I remained silent because of his apology, but I'm warning his PR team that any further false narratives will be met with my response. There's a limit. Awez also shared Nagma's reaction to his Bigg Boss 19 exit: she was bewildered by how conversations were being twisted. He clarified that the "trial period" comment, made in front of Salman Khan, referred to his hesitation to date or marry after nine years of trauma.

After a year of no contact, Awez reconnected with Nagma, expressing his desire to marry her. Despite her initial hesitations, she agreed to a "trial period," which he accepted. Awez maintains that there's nothing wrong with his past, asserting that he was single if he dated before, but reiterates that he has never dated anyone and stands by that statement.