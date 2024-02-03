Awkwafina: Planning 'Migration' wrap-up party just to meet Danny DeVito

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Actress Awkwafina says she is planning to throw a wrap-up party for her ‘Migration’ co-stars just to meet Danny DeVito, whom she says is the best.

The 35-year-old actress and DeVito both feature in 'Migration', the new animated adventure-comedy film. However, the duo have never actually come face-to-face with each other.

"I love Danny DeVito. He's the best. I'm planning (a wrap party) just (to meet him)," Awkwafina told Sky News, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress has lent her voice for the part of Chump, the leader of a New York City-based pigeon gang, in 'Migration'. Awkwafina said that she can actually relate to her on-screen character.

Awkwafina said: "She's a real New Yorker. So, I feel like that's definitely something I identify with."

Despite this, Awkwafina isn't actually a fan of pigeons at all.

She shared: "They're gritty, they're one of the city. So, I feel like that's that was my study. Just living in New York."

