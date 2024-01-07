'Ayalaan': Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh starrer peppy track 'Suro Suro' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Ayalaan' on Sunday unveiled the new track 'Suro Suro' featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to Instagram story, Rakul treated fans with a new single called 'Suro Suro'.

'Suro Suro', is a peppy track composed by maestro AR Rahman. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Nakul Abhyankar with Madhan Karky penning the lyrics. The song is choreographed by Sathish Krishnan.

'Ayalaan' is a science-fiction alien movie starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, written and directed by R Ravikumar.

'Ayalaan' is slated to release in theaters on January 12.

Rakul Preet Singh who made her acting debut with Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016).

She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996. The starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

