Ayan Mukerji arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Film director Ayan Mukerji arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ace filmmaker posed for the camera with a smile.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

Several celebrities have started arriving for the grand pre-wedding festivities. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reached the city. Zuckerberg arrived with his wife, Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer and songwriter J Brown also arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Apart from J Brown, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstonehas also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parentsViren and Shaila Merchantalso took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution programme. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva'.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor