Ayesha Khan on Munawar Faruqui: Wasn't giving anyone any character certificate

New Delhi, Jan 23 'Bigg Boss 17' evicted contestant Ayesha Khan has denied slandering co-housemate Munawar Faruqui's image on national television after sharing personal details about him in the show and said that she was not giving anyone a "character certificate".

Ayesha, who entered as a wildcard in the show, had claimed that Munawar had “two-timed”, "lied” and even gave a “rishta” to a girl before entering the show.

In an episode, during a showdown with Munawar, she went on to share innate details about him and his relationships with his former wife, child and also his ex-girlfriend.

Talking about slandering Munawar’s image and assassinating his character on national TV, Ayesha told IANS: “No. I don’t think so. I was not giving anyone any character certificate. If I was saying something wrong while he was sitting there he could have given a clarification or would have not accepted his mistake. He clearly accepted his mistake, I was telling the truth.”

After the showdown, Munawar didn’t say much and instead begged Ayesha for forgiveness.

To that Ayesha said: “He has nothing to say against me. I have not done anything wrong to him. So.”

Ayesha opened the can of worms about his personal life after Munawar nominated her.

Asked if she was only seeking support in the show, Ayesha said: “When was he supporting me? He never supported me during the captaincy task. There was no kind of support from his side. So no it was never because I was seeking support.”

Amid all of this Munawar’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi had cryptically shared a message on the two, which included a message about using details that were not meant to be used.

“All the parties have been saying that they don’t want this to go forward and they don't want their personal lives to be discussed. I would no further make any comments on this topic,” Ayesha said.

When she entered the show, she claimed she wanted clarity. However, she was instead seen getting close with Munawar, raising eyebrows in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house.

“Yes, one of the reasons that I went on the show was to seek clarity and bring the truth out and take my stand on this topic but the way he had a conduct towards me and his apologies made me emotional. I do regret my actions. I could have done it in a better way,” Ayesha said.

Looking forward, Ayesha has said a clear “no” to connecting with Munawar outside of Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan.

