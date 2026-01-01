Ayesha Khan reacts to "overwhelming" response to her 'Dhurandhar' song, calls director Aditya Dhar "visionary man"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar' has marked a notable success at the box office, drawing a strong response from the audience. While fans have been high in praise for the film's narrative and powerful performances from the actors, 'Dhurandhar' songs have equally stirred a buzz.

One of them, 'Shararat', featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has also emerged as one of the standout musical highlights of the year, leaving the Bigg Boss 17 diva "overwhelmed" with gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayeha shared a long note along with a clip from the theatre, where she appeared to be watching 'Dhurandhar' with the audience.

In her note, Ayesha extended a loud shoutout to director Aditya Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

"100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming. Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man," she wrote.

Ayesha also penned down her thoughts and emotions on receiving much support.

"I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn't come out of arrogance but purely out of the hardwork I put into things I love. I have so much trust in my craft and in the almighty that I know one day I'll have everything I have prayed for. Blessed to have a family that's just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength," she added.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame concluded with a brief New Year greeting, "May 2026 bring amazing things and hard-learnt lessons in our lives. Cause what is AYESHA KHAN without a little bit of drama."

A fiery dance number, 'Shararat' from the Aditya Dhar film has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with vocals from Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025, offering a strong close to the year for Bollywood. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026.

