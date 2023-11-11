Ayodhya Deepotsav sets new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh diyas

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 : In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve.

After the counting of lamps done by drone, 'Deepotsav 2023' has entered the Guinness Book of World Records, a release said.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.

Teachers from Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and its affiliated colleges, as well as teachers and students from inter-colleges and volunteer organisations, all contributed significantly to the creation of the record.

As soon as the scheduled time for lighting the earthen lamps began, over 22.23 lakh lamps were lit one by one, accompanied by the resonant chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Jai Ram.' The entire Ayodhya echoed with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as soon as Guinness Book of World Records representatives announced the creation of the record.

Guinness Book of World Records Executive Swapnil Dangarikar and Consultant Nischal Barot provided this information after the count was completed.

Upon receiving the certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, Chief Minister Adityanath extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya. Diplomats from 54 countries were present as witnesses to this remarkable achievement, and the Chief Minister was heartily congratulated for this unforgettable accomplishment.

Yogi once again wins hearts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the visionary behind the inception of Deepotsav in 2017, once again won the hearts of the entire country with this event. Continuously nurturing the deep-rooted connection between his Gorakshpeeth and Ayodhya, the Chief Minister has consistently upheld this tradition.

After completing his first term, and now, in the second 'Deepotsav' of the second term, Ayodhya, adorned with divine lamps and filled with profound emotions, once again embraced Chief Minister Adityanath.

Prosperity increasing year after year

The trajectory of Deepotsav's success is evident in the escalating numbers of lamps lit each year: 1.71 lakh in 2017, 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, and 15.76 lakh in 2022. This year, a staggering 22.23 lakh lamps illuminated the celebration.

The increasing number of earthen lamps lit each year under the Yogi government symbolizes the growing prosperity of the state and the country.

