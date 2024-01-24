Ayushmann, daughter Varushka give cute twist to 'Sher Khul Gaye'song, Hrithik Roshan in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Fathers can do anything for their daughters. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is no exception.

On Wednesday, author Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of Ayushmann dancing with their daughter Varushka on Hrithik Roshan's song 'Sher Khul Gaye' from his upcoming film 'Fighter'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2eio-_LQav/?hl=en

In the clip, the father-daughter duo enthusiastically danced together. The little one stole the limelight with her steps and one can see how Ayushmann struggled to match the energy of his daughter.

"Ghar ke sher khul gaye @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone !! They're not following your dance steps because they can't

All the veryyy best for the film, can't wait," Tahira captioned the post.

Reacting to it, Ayushmann commented, "Wish we had choreographed.. but the offspring is ever ready with impromptu stuff... I'm with the purple sher in this."

Ayushmann's daughter also left Hrithik in awe.

"Amazing ! Look at her go," Hrithik commented.

'Sher Khul Gaye' is a track from Hrithik's film 'Fighter', which will release in theatres on January 25. Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

In a recent media interaction, Hrithik recalled taking help from Deepika while shooting for the track 'Sher Khul Gaye', on the other hand, Deepika also learned a lot from her co-actor.

"When we were shooting for 'Sher Khul Gaye', I put a lot of effort in getting the step right but when I saw Deepika doing the same step I was like this is so effortless and then I asked her, 'Did you Deepika do this step for me'," shared Hrithik.

Hrithik, who is known for his dancing skills, shared that somewhere he was not satisfied with his steps and asked Deepika to help him in making it perfect."We were on the set, cameras were ready and I was like I am not doing it until I understand what's going wrong with my step so I asked her step and then copied it from her what was her style. I was getting lost in the technicality of the step, however, when I saw her I was like this is looking effortless. I will now change the step and do the way she is doing it and that enhanced my dance step," shared Hrithik.

Deepika also appreciated his co-star and said that she learned a lot from Hrithik as an actor.

She added, "It's always special when you work with an actor for the first time there is a lot of discovery and expectations, he has probably seen my work, and I have seen his work, you always build this expectation in your head about a colleague and when you go on sets sometimes it's what you expect, sometimes it's more than what you expect, and sometimes it's not what you expect, and for me, to some extent, I heard about this phenomenon, Hrithik Roshan, I experienced it for the first time so everything we all heard about his craft, honesty and his process, it is that and a lot more is what I experienced after working with him."

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

