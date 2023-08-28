Ayushmann Khurrana adds soulful touch to 'Mai Marjawangi' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's singing talent is well-known.

On Monday night, he surprised his fans by unveiling an unplugged version of 'Mai Marjawangi' song from 'Dream Girl 2'.

Sharing the link, Ayushmann wrote, "Aap sab ki farmaaish ho, aur main na gaau toh Mai Marjawanga! #MaiMarjawangi Song Out Now! #DreamGirl2InCinemas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwfk_79IEIq/

Ayushmann's version has garnered loads of love from fans.

"Soothing," a social media user commented.

"Bhaut pyaara," another one wrote.

Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl 2' is performing well at the box office. The film has raked in over Rs 40 crore so far.

"Dream Girl 2 has a rock-solid opening weekend. The massy flavour has helped it score beyond metros/urban centres. Most importantly, the growth on Day 2 and 3 places Dream Girl 2 in a comfortable position. Friday 10.69 cr, Saturday 14.02 cr, Sunday 16 cr. Total: ₹ 40.71 cr. India biz. Going forward, Dream Girl 2 needs to maintain the grip on the make-or-break Monday," trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl 2' also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor