Ayushmann Khurrana, Amruta Fadnavis, Niranjan Hiranandani join beach clean-up drive at Versova after Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana participated in a beach cleanliness initiative at Versova Chowpatty following the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

The event drew several notable figures, including Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group.

During the clean-up, Khurrana not only rolled up his sleeves to help but also entertained participants by singing the 'Paani Da Rang' song alongside Amruta Fadnavis.

The event aimed to raise awareness about environmental responsibility and the importance of maintaining clean public spaces.

Niranjan Hiranandani emphasized the need for collective action, stating, "We have to keep Mumbai clean. The Prime Minister is cleaning the country, and local Mumbaikars need to do their part. It is good that the children also participated today."

Khurrana echoed similar sentiments, expressing his hope for the future. He said, "I am glad that you are here. You are starting young; you are the leaders of tomorrow. Your hands hold our future."

He further said, "Today, it feels like our India has awakened. We have only one planet to live on. We cannot survive without Earth, but Earth can exist without human beings."

Amruta Fadnavis added, "The message is that cleanliness is next to godliness. The only way to ensure progress in the future is to not spread garbage. That is the only way our country will move forward."

This initiative reflects a growing movement among celebrities and local leaders to engage the community in environmental preservation efforts, highlighting the crucial role of individual responsibility in maintaining clean and sustainable surroundings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

