Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ score big on Day 1, check out box office collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : After ‘Gadar 2 and ‘OMG 2’, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ has received a flying start.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Dream Girl 2’ raked in Rs 10.69 crore on Friday in box office collections in the country.

“#TheKeralaStory #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke #SatyaPremKiKatha #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #Gadar2 #OMG2 Now the enthusiastic start of #DreamGirl2 has helped in the REVIVAL of #Bollywood. #DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!”, he said in a social media post.

Like ‘OMG 2’, Gadar 2’ have faced tough competition at the box office but ‘Dream Girl 2’ made its smooth way.

On day 1, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' did decent business at the box office

'OMG 2' scored Rs 10.26 crore in India.

"#OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri Rs 10.26 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

He added, "#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself."

While Sunny Deol’s action-packed 'Gadar 2' took the box office by storm.

Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan' collected a record-breaking Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the opening day.

Sharing the update, Adarsh tweeted, "#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations/estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri Rs 40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree… Unlike *most* films - which have major contributions from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20 per cent to 30 per cent from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets. Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue].

‘Dream Girl 2', it is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

In the film, Ayushmann is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

