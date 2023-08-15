Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' second song ‘Naach’ to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of their second song ‘Naach’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the song's teaser which he captioned, “The ultimate dance anthem of the year is here! Are you ready to #Naach? Song Out Tomorrow. #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

The dance track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. The full song will be out on August 16.

Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’ which received decent responses from the fans.

Sung by Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal, the song was penned by Kumaar.

Ayushmana also dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

