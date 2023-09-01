Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar celebrate 6 years of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar shared special posts to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their romantic comedy film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan'.

Ayushmann took to Instagram story and shared a clip of him singing ‘Kanha’ unplugged behind the scenes of the movie.

Further extending the celebration, Bhumi also posted a video with fun moments from the sets featuring Ayushmann and Anand L Rai.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “6 years since…”

Produced by Anand L Rai, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham' and was followed by a comedy sequel 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan', released in the year 2020.

The film showcased the story of a young Delhi guy Mudit (played by Ayushmann) and his girlfriend Sugandha (played by Bhumi) who discover his erectile dysfunction just before their marriage.

The film received positive responses from the audience and the critics as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.

She will be seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which is also headlined Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

'Thank You For Coming' is all set for its gala world premiere at TIFF on September 15. The film is directed by Karan Boolani.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of 'Dream Girl 2', which is all set to score a half-century at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor