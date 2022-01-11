Ayushmann Khurrana buys 19 crore apartment in Mumbai

Ayushmann has reportedly bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 19 crore. His new abode comes with a parking space for four cars. The actor will be shifting to his new house with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, a report in Money Control stated.The report also added that the deed of the apartment was registered on November 29, 2021 and the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh. It is reportedly spread across a space of 4,027 sq ft.

Last year, a bunch of actors from superstar Amitabh Bachchan to Bollywood diva Sunny Leone were in news for buying apartments for a whopping sum in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had also bought a bungalow in 2021, which spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu, in Mumbai. The actor is said to have paid a colossal sum of Rs 47.5 crore for the property. It was further reported that Ajay had to take a loan of Rs 18.75 crore for the same. On the work front, he was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ co-starring Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.



